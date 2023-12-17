trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699754
Sagar Sharma makes big revelation in Parliament Security Breach

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Sagar Sharma, who broke into the Parliament security, has made a big revelation. During interrogation, accused Sagar told that earlier he had planned to burn himself.

