Sahil reveals Love Triangle during interrogation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 02:01 PM IST
Delhi Murder Case: During the interrogation in Sakshi murder case, the accused Sahil has made a big disclosure. A love triangle has come to the fore in this matter. Sahil told that Sakshi was friends with a man named Jhabru because of which she was away from Sahil.

