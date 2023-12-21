trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701582
Sakshi Malik Retirement: Wrestler Sakshi Malik announces retirement

|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 09:04 PM IST
SAKSHI Malik Breaking: Wrestler Sakshi Malik has announced his retirement. Now Sakshi Malik will not wrestle. Sakshi Malik has announced to quit wrestling after the victory of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's camp in the Wrestling Federation elections. Sakshi Malik had accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of physically exploiting female wrestlers.

