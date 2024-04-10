Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sakshi Malik Stuns in Grey Metallic Saree, Sets Internet Ablaze

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch the sensational video source from @sakshimalikk as Sakshi Malik dazzles in a grey metallic saree, captivating viewers with her allure and elegance. This scintillating footage has taken the internet by storm, garnering widespread attention and admiration.

All Videos

Viral Video: Boy's Selfless Act Helps Friend Win Race, Melts Hearts
Play Icon00:31
Viral Video: Boy's Selfless Act Helps Friend Win Race, Melts Hearts
Viral Video: Husky Found Playing With Bears After Pet Parents Use Drone Search
Play Icon01:29
Viral Video: Husky Found Playing With Bears After Pet Parents Use Drone Search
Pawan Singh to contest Lok Sabha polls from Bihar's Karakat
Play Icon01:06
Pawan Singh to contest Lok Sabha polls from Bihar's Karakat
Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Huge Crowd Of Fans - Watch
Play Icon00:45
Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Huge Crowd Of Fans - Watch
Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Kejriwal's Cabinet
Play Icon02:39
Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Kejriwal's Cabinet

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Boy's Selfless Act Helps Friend Win Race, Melts Hearts
play icon0:31
Viral Video: Boy's Selfless Act Helps Friend Win Race, Melts Hearts
Viral Video: Husky Found Playing With Bears After Pet Parents Use Drone Search
play icon1:29
Viral Video: Husky Found Playing With Bears After Pet Parents Use Drone Search
Pawan Singh to contest Lok Sabha polls from Bihar's Karakat
play icon1:6
Pawan Singh to contest Lok Sabha polls from Bihar's Karakat
Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Huge Crowd Of Fans - Watch
play icon0:45
Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Huge Crowd Of Fans - Watch
Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Kejriwal's Cabinet
play icon2:39
Delhi Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from Kejriwal's Cabinet