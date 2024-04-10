Advertisement
Kartik Aaryan Mobbed By Huge Crowd Of Fans - Watch

Apr 10, 2024
Experience the excitement as fans gather outside Kolkata's renowned eatery, Flurry's, to catch a glimpse of their beloved actor, Kartik Aaryan, also known as Rooh Baba. The atmosphere is electric as admirers eagerly await the chance to see the popular star.

