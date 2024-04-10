Advertisement
Viral Video: Boy's Selfless Act Helps Friend Win Race, Melts Hearts

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Watch the heartwarming moment as a boy's kind gesture assists his fallen friend in winning a race, touching hearts across the internet. This simple yet powerful act of friendship resonates deeply, spreading warmth and inspiration to viewers worldwide. Video Source: Facebook Fabiosa India

