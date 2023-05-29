NewsVideos
Sakshi's killer arrested from Bulandshahr in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
The accused of murder of a minor girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy has been arrested by the police from Bulandshahr in UP. Please tell that the accused named Sahil killed the girl by stabbing her.

