Salman Khan issues statement in Galaxy Apartment Firing Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Salman Khan House Firing Case: For the first time, Salman Khan's reaction has come to light in the case of firing at Salman Khan's house. In his statement to the police, Salman told where he was at the time of the firing. When bullets were fired outside Bollywood star Salman Khan's house.. Where was Salman at that time and what was he doing.. Now it has been revealed.. Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire outside Salman's house Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. After which the crime branch recorded Salman's statement on June 4.

