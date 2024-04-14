Advertisement
Salman Khan Mumbai House Firing Update: Firing outside Salman Khan's house

|Updated: Apr 14, 2024, 09:24 AM IST
Salman Khan House Firing: There was firing outside the house of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the early hours of today. Who has done this has not been known yet. Police is engaged in investigation. Firing took place at Salman's Mumbai residence at around five in the morning.

