Salman Khurshid Maria Alam Khan Niece makes Controversial Remark

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
A controversial statement by Salman Khurshid's niece Maria Alam Khan has come to light amid Lok Sabha election campaign. Maria Alam Khan has appealed to Muslims to practice vote jihad.

