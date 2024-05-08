Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747682
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sam Pitroda makes controversial remark on Indians

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 08, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Sam Pitroda makes controversial remark on Indians. Pitroda said, 'People of North East look like Chinese, Whereas, People of South India look like Africans.

All Videos

Wife Ties Husband, Burns His Body With Cigarette; Chilling Video Goes Viral
Play Icon01:41
Wife Ties Husband, Burns His Body With Cigarette; Chilling Video Goes Viral
Shakib Al Hasan Threatens Fan Who Insisted For A Selfie - Video Goes Viral
Play Icon00:25
Shakib Al Hasan Threatens Fan Who Insisted For A Selfie - Video Goes Viral
Dolly Chaiwala Reaches His Tapri In Porsche; Watch Viral Video
Play Icon00:40
Dolly Chaiwala Reaches His Tapri In Porsche; Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: Octopus Emerges From Seafood Platter, Stirring Reactions Online
Play Icon00:33
Viral Video: Octopus Emerges From Seafood Platter, Stirring Reactions Online
Noida Viral Video: Dog Attacks Minor Girl In Housing Society's Lift
Play Icon00:58
Noida Viral Video: Dog Attacks Minor Girl In Housing Society's Lift

Trending Videos

Wife Ties Husband, Burns His Body With Cigarette; Chilling Video Goes Viral
play icon1:41
Wife Ties Husband, Burns His Body With Cigarette; Chilling Video Goes Viral
Shakib Al Hasan Threatens Fan Who Insisted For A Selfie - Video Goes Viral
play icon0:25
Shakib Al Hasan Threatens Fan Who Insisted For A Selfie - Video Goes Viral
Dolly Chaiwala Reaches His Tapri In Porsche; Watch Viral Video
play icon0:40
Dolly Chaiwala Reaches His Tapri In Porsche; Watch Viral Video
Viral Video: Octopus Emerges From Seafood Platter, Stirring Reactions Online
play icon0:33
Viral Video: Octopus Emerges From Seafood Platter, Stirring Reactions Online
Noida Viral Video: Dog Attacks Minor Girl In Housing Society's Lift
play icon0:58
Noida Viral Video: Dog Attacks Minor Girl In Housing Society's Lift