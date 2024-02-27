trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725392
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Samajwadi Party makes huge claim ahead of Rajya Sabha Election Voting

|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 10:14 AM IST
Follow Us
Ahead of Rajya Sabha Election voting, Samajwadi Party leader has made a huge claim. Samajwadi Party said that we will win all three seats. Meanwhile, know how the situation is in the Samajwadi Party office. Watch exclusive visuals in this report.

All Videos

PM Modi to be on Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Visit today
Play Icon02:43
PM Modi to be on Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Visit today
CM Yogi to cast vote at 9 AM for Rajya Sabha Elections today
Play Icon03:17
CM Yogi to cast vote at 9 AM for Rajya Sabha Elections today
Budget to be presented in Maharashtra Assembly today
Play Icon00:33
Budget to be presented in Maharashtra Assembly today
PM Modi to be on Mission from today
Play Icon00:52
PM Modi to be on Mission from today
Top 100 news of the day
Play Icon09:34
Top 100 news of the day

Trending Videos

PM Modi to be on Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Visit today
play icon2:43
PM Modi to be on Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra Visit today
CM Yogi to cast vote at 9 AM for Rajya Sabha Elections today
play icon3:17
CM Yogi to cast vote at 9 AM for Rajya Sabha Elections today
Budget to be presented in Maharashtra Assembly today
play icon0:33
Budget to be presented in Maharashtra Assembly today
PM Modi to be on Mission from today
play icon0:52
PM Modi to be on Mission from today
Top 100 news of the day
play icon9:34
Top 100 news of the day