videoDetails

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke's big statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Burke has termed Atiq Ahmed's death as oppression. So there some people are calling the mafia martyrs. In the show Taal Thok Ke, anchor Deepak Chaurasia has started a class by beating the SP spokesperson. Watch video.