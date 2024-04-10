Advertisement
Samajwadi Party releases Election Manifesto

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 02:28 PM IST
While On one hand, several political leaders including are holding rallies one after the other. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party has released its election manifesto. Know what SP chief said while releasing the manifesto.

