Samajwadi Party Spokesperson: "Even the BJP's members aren't comfortable within the party"

|Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) National President Akhilesh Yadav has said that if the BJP was to be removed from the seat of power in 2024, then Uttar Pradesh voters should ensure its defeat on all Lok Sabha seats in the state. Watch the full story...

