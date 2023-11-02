trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683179
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Samajwadi Party to contest on 65 seats in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Samajwadi party has made a huge decision on upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. According to sources, Samajwadi Party is going to contest on 65 seats in UP. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party is going to leave about 15 seats for alliance.
Follow Us

All Videos

AAP launches scathing attack on BJP-ED over Delhi Liquor Scam Case
Play Icon2:0
AAP launches scathing attack on BJP-ED over Delhi Liquor Scam Case
BJP makes huge remark on Arvind K'ejriwal
Play Icon10:21
BJP makes huge remark on Arvind K'ejriwal
Know what Arvind Kejriwal wrote in letter to ED
Play Icon4:11
Know what Arvind Kejriwal wrote in letter to ED
Delhi-Mumbai Air Quality gets toxic ahead of Diwali
Play Icon1:35
Delhi-Mumbai Air Quality gets toxic ahead of Diwali
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes letter to ED
Play Icon7:26
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes letter to ED

Trending Videos

AAP launches scathing attack on BJP-ED over Delhi Liquor Scam Case
play icon2:0
AAP launches scathing attack on BJP-ED over Delhi Liquor Scam Case
BJP makes huge remark on Arvind K'ejriwal
play icon10:21
BJP makes huge remark on Arvind K'ejriwal
Know what Arvind Kejriwal wrote in letter to ED
play icon4:11
Know what Arvind Kejriwal wrote in letter to ED
Delhi-Mumbai Air Quality gets toxic ahead of Diwali
play icon1:35
Delhi-Mumbai Air Quality gets toxic ahead of Diwali
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes letter to ED
play icon7:26
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes letter to ED
lok sabha chunav 2024,Lok Sabha Election 2024,lok sabha election 2024 exit poll,lok sabha election process,lok sabha election samajwadi party,Samajwadi Party,samajwadi party up news,samajwadi party up election,Uttar Pradesh Election,uttar pradesh election samajwadi party,election in up,election in up 2023,samajwadi party seats,samajwadi party election,samajwadi party election news,samajwadi party election news 2024,elections 2023,elections 2024,breaking,