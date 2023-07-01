trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629576
Samajwadi Party workers celebrate Akhilesh Yadav's 50th birthday

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
Samajwadi Party's national president Akhilesh Yadav's birthday is being celebrated with great fanfare by his supporters. In Rampur, former minister and SP leader Azam Khan celebrated Akhilesh's birthday in his own style.
