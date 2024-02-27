trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725419
Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq dies

Sonam|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Shafiqur Rahman Barq Dies: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq has passed away. He died at the age of 93. He was the MP from Sambhal in UP. Samajwadi Party had made him its candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

