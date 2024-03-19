NewsVideos
Sambit Patra attack on Kejriwal over Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Sonam|Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Delhi Liquor Policy Case Update: For the first time, ED has named Arvind Kejriwal in its press release along with the accused arrested in the liquor policy scam. In the Delhi liquor scam, ED has made a big claim against Kejriwal that Kavitha and Kejriwal conspired together. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted AAP and said, 'Honest people used to talk about investigation, CM Arvind Kejriwal is running away from the summons'.

