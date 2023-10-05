trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671133
Sambit Patra comments over Sanjay Singh's arrest

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Sambit Patra On Sanjay Singh Arrest: Sanjay Singh will be produced today in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in the liquor policy scam case. Sanjay Singh was arrested after the ED raid on Wednesday. In this connection, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has made a big attack and made serious allegations.
