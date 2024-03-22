Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sambit Patra targeted CM Kejriwal

|Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference regarding the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. During the press conference, AAP leader Atishi Marlena made serious allegations against ED and BJP. On which now BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra has retaliated. Sambit Patra fiercely targeted Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party.

All Videos

ED interrogated Kejriwal before appearing in court
Play Icon12:54
ED interrogated Kejriwal before appearing in court
Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Hearing
Play Icon04:18
Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Hearing
Who will contest for Lok Sabha Election?
Play Icon03:26
Who will contest for Lok Sabha Election?
ED recovers 150 pages document from Arvind Kejriwal's house
Play Icon02:11
ED recovers 150 pages document from Arvind Kejriwal's house
Know who has chances of becoming CM If Kejriwal Resigns
Play Icon02:18
Know who has chances of becoming CM If Kejriwal Resigns

Trending Videos

ED interrogated Kejriwal before appearing in court
play icon12:54
ED interrogated Kejriwal before appearing in court
Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Hearing
play icon4:18
Know latest update on Arvind Kejriwal Hearing
Who will contest for Lok Sabha Election?
play icon3:26
Who will contest for Lok Sabha Election?
ED recovers 150 pages document from Arvind Kejriwal's house
play icon2:11
ED recovers 150 pages document from Arvind Kejriwal's house
Know who has chances of becoming CM If Kejriwal Resigns
play icon2:18
Know who has chances of becoming CM If Kejriwal Resigns