Sanatan Dharma Row: Sudhanshu's big attack on Udhayanidhi Stalin!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, gave a statement against Sanatana Dharma in a program on 2 September in Chennai. Now after 4 days he gave clarification for the first time. He said, 'They are not enemies of any religion. His statement was misinterpreted. In the Taal Thok Ke debate on this matter, Sudhanshu Trivedi reprimanded the leader of the Left.
