Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to famous footballer Diego Maradona

November 25, 2022
Famous sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of legendary footballer Diego Maradona on his death anniversary on November 25 at Puri beach. He paid tribute to the legendary footballer, who passed away last year on November 25. Argentine football legend Maradona had been hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. Diego was considered the main player in taking Argentine to their second World Cup title in 1986.

