Sandeshkhali Incident: BJP Workers Protest In Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
BJP workers have organized a peaceful protest in Purba Bardhaman, West Bengal. The incident, which has garnered attention and raised tensions, prompted this demonstration as a call for attention to the situation.In this ongoing protest, BJP supporters are expressing their concerns and demanding swift action and justice regarding the Sandeshkhali incident.

