trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724688
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sandeshkhali Violence Update: Section 144 Imposed, Public Protest in Sandeshkhali

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: There is unrest in Sandeshkhali of West Bengal for the last several days. The public there does not trust the police administration. The women of Sandeshkhali have protested against the police team. NHRC team is continuously visiting Sandeshkhali. Meeting people. On the other hand, now women in Sandeshkhali have lost trust in the police. She is protesting on the streets in anger. Section 144 has been imposed in Sandeshkhali. There is police guard at many places but politics continues.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Karnataka temple tax bill rejected in Legislative Council
Play Icon25:09
Baat Pate Ki: Karnataka temple tax bill rejected in Legislative Council
Deshhit: Iran conducts strike inside Pakistan, attacks terrorist group
Play Icon21:26
Deshhit: Iran conducts strike inside Pakistan, attacks terrorist group
Taal Thok Ke: Ahead of Uniform Civil Code, Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act
Play Icon40:18
Taal Thok Ke: Ahead of Uniform Civil Code, Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act
Deshhit: UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam
Play Icon05:24
Deshhit: UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam
Taal Thok Ke: 'There are many child marriages in Assam...', says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate
Play Icon08:00
Taal Thok Ke: 'There are many child marriages in Assam...', says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Karnataka temple tax bill rejected in Legislative Council
play icon25:9
Baat Pate Ki: Karnataka temple tax bill rejected in Legislative Council
Deshhit: Iran conducts strike inside Pakistan, attacks terrorist group
play icon21:26
Deshhit: Iran conducts strike inside Pakistan, attacks terrorist group
Taal Thok Ke: Ahead of Uniform Civil Code, Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act
play icon40:18
Taal Thok Ke: Ahead of Uniform Civil Code, Assam repeals Muslim Marriage Act
Deshhit: UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam
play icon5:24
Deshhit: UP govt cancels police constable recruitment exam
Taal Thok Ke: 'There are many child marriages in Assam...', says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate
play icon8:0
Taal Thok Ke: 'There are many child marriages in Assam...', says Shehzad Poonawalla in debate