Sandeshkhali Violence update: When will Sheikh Shahjahan be arrested?

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 08:34 AM IST
Sandeshkhali Violence update: Everyone is asking the same question that when will Sheikh Shahjahan be arrested, because the West Bengal government is strongly standing with Shahjahan, the court is continuously reprimanding the Mamata government, the same government is accusing the victims of conspiracy

