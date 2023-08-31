trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656187
Sanitary pad vending machine installed in BHU, girl students will not face any problem in university

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Keeping in view the problems faced by girl students during their studies in BHU, the first sanitary pad vending machine was installed in the New Lecture Theater complex of BHU's Institute of Science. This will provide a lot of convenience to the girl students studying here and the women working here. They will not have to go out for sanitary pad nor will there be any problem.
