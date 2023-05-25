NewsVideos
Sanjana Sanghi Looks Stylish In Crop Top And Unbuttoned Jacket As She Leaves For IIFA 2023

|Updated: May 25, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Sanjana Sanghi is a real fashionista who never fails to surprise her followers with her outfit selections. Sanjana was recently photographed at an airport, looking lovely in a crop top and unbuttoned jacket. On the job front, Sanjana Sanghi will soon be seen in 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Dia Mirza.

