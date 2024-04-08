Advertisement
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge allegation against Sanjay Raut over Khichdi Ghotala

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Sanjay Nirupam has issued statement over Khichdi Ghotala Case. Sanjay Nirupam has made huge allegation against Sanjay Raut over Khichdi Ghotala. Sanjay Nirupam said, 'Sanjay Raut is the kingpin of Khichdi scam. Sanjay Raut got Rs 1 crore as brokerage. '

