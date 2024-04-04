Advertisement
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge remark on expulsion from Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Sanjay Nirupam makes huge remark on expulsion from Congress. As per latest reports,Sanjay Nirupam is accused of making anti-party statements against Congress to which congress has took big action. Sanjay Nirupam have retaliated on the same.

