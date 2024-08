videoDetails

Sanjay Nishad Cries After meeting Ayodhya rape case victim

| Updated: Aug 03, 2024, 02:30 PM IST

Ayodhya Rape Case Update: UP minister Sanjay Nishad cried after meeting the minor gangrape victim of Ayodhya. When he was talking to the media after meeting the victim, Sanjay Nishad started crying. Sanjay Nishad said that action should be taken against the accused, irrespective of his caste. He thanked CM Yogi and said that he got a chance to raise this issue in the House.