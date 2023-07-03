trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630002
Sanjay Raut launches scathing attack on BJP,says,'First broke Shiv Sena, now NCP'

Jul 03, 2023
Maharashtra Politics: Sanjay Raut has given a big statement targeting BJP. He said, 'BJP first broke Shiv Sena and now has also broken NCP'.
