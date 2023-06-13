NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sanjay Raut makes serious allegation on Shinde government over Maharashtra Violence

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
Maharashtra Violence: Sanjay Raut has made serious allegations against the Shinde government. Sanjay Raut says, 'The violence that is happening in the state is being done by the Shinde government'. Know Sanjay Raut's full statement in detail in this report.

All Videos

PM Modi surrounded Lalu Yadav without naming him – earlier there was a rate card in jobs
6:26
PM Modi surrounded Lalu Yadav without naming him – earlier there was a rate card in jobs
Watch EXCLUSIVE report from Mandavi and know latest update on Cyclone Biparjoy
18:8
Watch EXCLUSIVE report from Mandavi and know latest update on Cyclone Biparjoy
Amit Shah's meeting on disaster management underway
2:28
Amit Shah's meeting on disaster management underway
PM Modi distributes 70,126 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela
2:2
PM Modi distributes 70,126 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela
Chandrayaan 3 to be launched between July 12 and 19, ISRO discloses
2:48
Chandrayaan 3 to be launched between July 12 and 19, ISRO discloses

Trending Videos

6:26
PM Modi surrounded Lalu Yadav without naming him – earlier there was a rate card in jobs
18:8
Watch EXCLUSIVE report from Mandavi and know latest update on Cyclone Biparjoy
2:28
Amit Shah's meeting on disaster management underway
2:2
PM Modi distributes 70,126 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela
2:48
Chandrayaan 3 to be launched between July 12 and 19, ISRO discloses
Maharashtra violence,maharashtra violence today,maharashtra violence news,maharashtra violence ram navami,maharashtra violence sanjay raut,Sanjay Raut,sanjay raut latest news,sanjay raut maharashtra violence,sanjay raut on kolhapur,sanjay raut on kolhapur violence,shiv sena kolhapur,shiv sena kolhapur violence,violence in maharashtra,violence in maharashtra today,ram navami violence in maharashtra,communal violence in maharashtra,Zee News,Sambhajinagar,