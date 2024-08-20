Advertisement
Sanjay Roy to undergo Polygraphy Test?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Kolkata Lady Doctor Case: The case of rape and murder of a lady doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital will be heard in the Supreme Court today. This hearing will be conducted by the Chief Justice's bench. A demand has been made to remove the photo, name and identity of the Kolkata victim doctor from social media. So, polygraphy test can be conducted on accused Sanjay Roy. Along with this, CM Mamata Banerjee is continuously being cornered on this matter.

