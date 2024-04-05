Advertisement
Sanjay Singh makes big revelation during Press Conference

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 12:54 PM IST
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh held a press conference today after he gets bail in Excise Policy Scam Case. During the press conference, Sanjay Singh made many revelations related to Delhi Liquor Scam.

