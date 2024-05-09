Advertisement
Sapna Choudhary's 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' Echoes Through Amsterdam | Viral Video

Bhavya Singh|Updated: May 09, 2024, 03:31 PM IST
King’s Day, celebrated on April 27, is a huge party in the Netherlands, especially in Amsterdam. It's all about honoring King Willem-Alexander's birthday with lots of fun and color. Everyone wears orange because it's the royal color. Formerly known as Queen’s Day, it got renamed when King Willem-Alexander became king in 2013. In a viral video from Amsterdam's recent King’s Day, people were dancing to Sapna Choudhary’s hit 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. Everyone, locals, and tourists alike, dressed in orange, joined in the fun. The video got over a lakh views, showing how music brings people together, no matter where they're from.

