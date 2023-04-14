NewsVideos
Satish Pandey gave shelter to Asad, Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, says UP Police

|Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
A big disclosure has come to fore about Satish Pandey in Umesh Pal murder case. UP STF is interrogating Satish Pandey in this matter. Meanwhile, the police has made a big claim that Satish had given shelter to Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and shooter Ghulam. At the same time, there has been talk about Guddu Muslim staying in Satish's house. On the other hand, the family members of Satish have denied the allegations.

