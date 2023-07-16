trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636158
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Satya Nadella to Elon Musk…” EAM highlights business giants’ constant interest in Digital India

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:20 PM IST
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on July 15 highlighted business tycoons like Satya Nadella, Elon Musk’s interest in Digital India. He said, “The India which some of you may not have visited for some time, that India today is being governed very differently. Today we have built a kind of technology-supported, socially sensitive governance model.”
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
play icon2:5
20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
play icon2:25
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
play icon1:6
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
play icon1:23
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
play icon2:27
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
play icon2:5
20 stray dogs get ‘Aadhaar’ with QR code tags for easy identification at Mumbai airport
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
play icon2:25
Delhi Flood Update: CM Arvind Kejriwal came to know about the condition of flood relief camp, gave strict instructions to BJP
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
play icon1:6
Shamita Shetty shows off summer fashion in monochrome outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
play icon1:23
Tamannaah Bhatia stuns fans in her chic look in 'Mayanagri'
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport
play icon2:27
Mumbai: Sajid Nadiadwala along with Wardha Khan clicked at the airport