Saudi Arabia Store Sells Hawai Slippers For Rs 1 Lakh

| Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 04:02 PM IST

The situation of inflation in Saudi Arabia is such that slippers are kept like jewellery on a tray on a glass shelf. Also, its price is so high that anyone will think at least 100 times before buying it. Slippers are being sold for 1 lakh rupees. Watch the video