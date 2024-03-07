NewsVideos
videoDetails

Saudi Arabia's First Male Robot VIRAL VIDEO: Raises Questions About Interaction With Female Reporter

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Follow Us
A Viral video featuring Saudi Arabia's first male robot has gone viral, triggering discussions as some netizens accuse the humanoid of inappropriate touching towards a female reporter. Meanwhile, others speculate on the possibility of programmed movements or malfunctions.

All Videos

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete in America's general elections
Play Icon02:56
Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete in America's general elections
Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Picture of Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast accused surfaced
Play Icon03:51
Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Picture of Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast accused surfaced
Greater Noida Fire: Massive fire breaks out in 16th Avenue of Gaur City-2
Play Icon01:27
Greater Noida Fire: Massive fire breaks out in 16th Avenue of Gaur City-2
9-Year-Old Girl's Murder Case: Puducherry LG Vows Maximum Punishment After Visiting Family
Play Icon00:19
 9-Year-Old Girl's Murder Case: Puducherry LG Vows Maximum Punishment After Visiting Family
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Jammu transformed into cantonment before Modi's visit
Play Icon03:38
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Jammu transformed into cantonment before Modi's visit

Trending Videos

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete in America's general elections
play icon2:56
Donald Trump and Joe Biden will compete in America's general elections
Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Picture of Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast accused surfaced
play icon3:51
Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Picture of Rameshwaram Cafe Bomb Blast accused surfaced
Greater Noida Fire: Massive fire breaks out in 16th Avenue of Gaur City-2
play icon1:27
Greater Noida Fire: Massive fire breaks out in 16th Avenue of Gaur City-2
9-Year-Old Girl's Murder Case: Puducherry LG Vows Maximum Punishment After Visiting Family
play icon0:19
9-Year-Old Girl's Murder Case: Puducherry LG Vows Maximum Punishment After Visiting Family
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Jammu transformed into cantonment before Modi's visit
play icon3:38
PM Modi Jammu & Kashmir Visit: Jammu transformed into cantonment before Modi's visit