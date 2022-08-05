Saurav Ghosal becomes the first Indian to win the squash singles medal

India's Saurav Ghosal won the bronze medal in the men's singles squash event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. The Indian No.1 took an early lead in the first game and consolidated that till the end.

| Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 02:14 PM IST

