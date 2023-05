videoDetails

SBI notice regarding exchange of notes

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

2000 Notes News: Regarding 2000 notes, SBI's notice has come out, in which it has been said that only 10 notes will be changed at a time and there is no need to show any identity card up to 20 thousand. Will be changed in the bank by 30 September. Banks will not accept Rs 2000 notes after September 30. 2000 notes will remain legal tender but transactions with them will not be valid.