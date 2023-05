videoDetails

SC comments on disqualification of Maharashtra MLAs

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 11, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

A big decision is going to come on Thursday i.e. today on the petitions of Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde regarding the Maharashtra political crisis of 2022. Regarding the speaker, the SC has made it clear that the speaker cannot take the decision of disqualification