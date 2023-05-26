NewsVideos
SC refuses to hear on petition over Inauguration of New Parliament House

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
New Parliament Building: The inauguration of the new Parliament building has been rejected by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has refused to hear this petition.

