trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2685368
NewsVideos
videoDetails

SC reprimands Punjab government for burning stubble

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
पराली, प्रदूषण और पटाखों पर सुनवाई के दौरान सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सख्त टिप्पणी की है. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि आप प्रदूषण नहीं रोक पाए तो हम बुलडोज़र चलवा देंगे. वहीं कोर्ट ने पंजाब सरकार को फटकार लगाते हुए पूछा कि वो पराली जलाने पर पाबंदी क्यों नहीं लगा पा रही है. इसके साथ ही सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने पंजाब सरकार को कहा कि ये राजनीतिक लडाई का मैदान नहीं. प्रदूषण पर लगाम न लगना लोगों की हत्या के समान है. आप पराली जलाने को क्यों नहीं रोक पाते ? ये आपकी जिम्मेदारी है, आप किसी और पर नहीं थोप सकते.
Follow Us

All Videos

Politics intensifies over Mahadev Betting App
Play Icon3:13
Politics intensifies over Mahadev Betting App
Andhra Pradesh witnesses Horrific Bus Accident, CCTV Footage surfaces
Play Icon1:45
Andhra Pradesh witnesses Horrific Bus Accident, CCTV Footage surfaces
Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Delhi Odd Even Rule
Play Icon6:4
Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Delhi Odd Even Rule
Israel Warns Hezbollah amid conflict with Hamas
Play Icon5:16
Israel Warns Hezbollah amid conflict with Hamas
CM Baghel counterattacks PM Modi's remark on Mahadev App Case
Play Icon3:31
CM Baghel counterattacks PM Modi's remark on Mahadev App Case

Trending Videos

Politics intensifies over Mahadev Betting App
play icon3:13
Politics intensifies over Mahadev Betting App
Andhra Pradesh witnesses Horrific Bus Accident, CCTV Footage surfaces
play icon1:45
Andhra Pradesh witnesses Horrific Bus Accident, CCTV Footage surfaces
Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Delhi Odd Even Rule
play icon6:4
Gopal Rai makes huge statement on Delhi Odd Even Rule
Israel Warns Hezbollah amid conflict with Hamas
play icon5:16
Israel Warns Hezbollah amid conflict with Hamas
CM Baghel counterattacks PM Modi's remark on Mahadev App Case
play icon3:31
CM Baghel counterattacks PM Modi's remark on Mahadev App Case
supreme court on punjab goverment,Punjab goverment,sc on parali,supreme court on firecracker ban,Delhi firecrackers,delhi firecracker news,supreme court breaking news,supreme court breaking news today,sc verdict on patakha ban,patakha ban supreme court,ban on pataka,breaking,Trending,Delhi air pollution,Delhi NCR pollution,Breaking News,sc on punjab,sc latest news,pollution update,sc on punjab govt,