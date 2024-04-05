Advertisement
Know what Avinash Pandey has to say on Congress Manifesto

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
Congress has released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress has named its manifesto as Nyaya Patra. Congress has made big promises in the manifesto for the poor, youth, farmers and women. Meanwhile, Zee News had a special conversation with UP Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey. Know what he has to say on Congress Manifesto

Ambika Soni makes huge remark on Congress Election Manifesto
Ambika Soni makes huge remark on Congress Election Manifesto
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Rajasthan's Churu
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Rajasthan's Churu
Viral Video: Man Leaves Internet In Shock With Record For Longest Time Spewing Water From Mouth 5 min 50 secs
 Viral Video: Man Leaves Internet In Shock With Record For Longest Time Spewing Water From Mouth 5 min 50 secs
Congress released its manifesto for lok sabha election
Congress released its manifesto for lok sabha election
Viral Video: Man Vomits Live Worms After Experiencing Nausea -Shocking Footage With 5 Million Views
Viral Video: Man Vomits Live Worms After Experiencing Nausea -Shocking Footage With 5 Million Views

