SCAM in CM Shivraj's 'pilgrimage scheme'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Shivraj Singh government in Madhya Pradesh has played with the faith of the elders. Promised that for the first time, elders would be taken on pilgrimage by aeroplane. And made the pilgrimage of BJP leaders and their near and dear ones

