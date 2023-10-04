trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670670
Scary video of cloud burst in Sikkim

|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Flash Flood in Sikkim: 23 Army soldiers have gone missing after the sudden flood in Sikkim. A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim led to flooding in Teesta river in Lachen valley. Due to this, some military establishments in the valley have been affected. Due to release of water from Chungthang Dam, the water level downstream has suddenly increased to a height of 15-20 feet and flood like situation has occurred in many areas of Sikkim. It is being told that the army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam got hit by the flood and 23 army personnel are missing.
