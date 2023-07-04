trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630403
Schools for standard 1-8 to reopen amid tight security in Manipur, announces CM Biren Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Speaking about the prevailing situation in Manipur, Chief Minister Biren Singh during a Press Conference in Imphal said that there will be security forces and paramilitary forces in vulnerable areas. He announced that schools for standards 1 to 8 will be reopened from July 5.
