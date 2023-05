videoDetails

SCO Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa to begin from today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:08 AM IST

The second conference of Foreign Ministers of SCO members is going to be held in Goa from today. Many important issues are to be discussed in the two-day conference. Foreign ministers of many countries including Russia, China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan will participate in this meeting.